Raleigh attorney suspended (access required)

Raleigh attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan October 24, 2017

Attorney: Pedro Eduardo Krompecher Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Oct. 11. The suspension is stayed for one year so long as Krompecher complies with certain conditions. Background: Krompecher is not licensed to practice law in Virginia. From January 2014 to September 2014, he represented and ...

