Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Contract – Software – License Agreement – Reverse Engineering – Civil Practice – Res Judicata – Injunctive Relief (access required)

Contract – Software – License Agreement – Reverse Engineering – Civil Practice – Res Judicata – Injunctive Relief (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins October 26, 2017

SAS Institute, Inc. v. World Programming Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-189-17, 34 pp.) (J. Harvie Wilkinson III, J.) No. 16-1808; Oct. 24, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Louise Flanagan, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A software developer can pursue its claim that defendant breached its license agreement despite a U.K. court’s ruling that E.U. law barred the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo