Cooper taps Hall as new Courts Commission chair

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Duane Hall, a Democratic state representative from Wake County, as the new chairperson of the North Carolina Courts Commission. The appointment, made Oct. 18, is effective immediately.

Hall, an attorney in Raleigh who mainly practices real estate law, replaces Republican state representative Sarah Stevens as the commission’s chair. He has served as a member of the commission since 2013 and is the vice chair of one of the House’s judiciary committees.

The 28-person committee is tasked with conducting studies of the state’s judicial department and General Court of Justice and making recommendations to the General Assembly for changes that would facilitate the administration of justice.

