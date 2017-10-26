Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / No objection, no appeal

No objection, no appeal

Appeals Court: Attack sentence to preserve issue

By: Phillip Bantz October 26, 2017

For the last couple of decades, North Carolina has had conflicting case law regarding whether a defendant must object during sentencing to preserve related issues for appeal. Now, the state Court of Appeals has published an opinion that could finally bring some much-needed clarity to the question of whether an objection is required. The short answer: ...

