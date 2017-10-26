Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Shipwreck on coastal waters spawns $1.225M settlement (access required)

Shipwreck on coastal waters spawns $1.225M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan October 26, 2017

An engine surveyor who was badly injured when a pleasure boat ran aground in the Intracoastal Waterway near Atlantic Beach has secured a $1,225,000 settlement with the boat’s owner, the plaintiff’s attorneys report. Don Evans and Seth Buskirk of Clark, Newton & Evans in Wilmington report that the injuries occurred while their client, Albert Vandermeer, was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo