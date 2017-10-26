Quantcast
The truth won’t always set you free (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 26, 2017

Unlike the fictional, bigshot attorney Fletcher Reede in 1997’s “Liar Liar,” defense counsel for murderer Reuben Curry could not bear to tell a lie. Such was his conundrum with Curry, his client of more than three years, that the attorney moved to withdraw, citing a “personal conflict.” The conflict? “I cannot believe anything that he’s told me,” ...

