Tort/Negligence – Trip & Fall – Contributory Negligence – Plastic Bands – Medical Records

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 30, 2017

McDowall v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-045-17, 6 pp.) (W. Earl Britt, S.J.) 2:16-cv-00065; E.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiff noticed plastic bands (presumably of the type used to bundle presorted mail flats and circulars) moving along the ground when she entered the post office, but no one else reported seeing anything around plaintiff’s feet after she tripped ...

