Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Antitrust / Antitrust – Insulation Market – Sherman Act – Restraint of Trade & Monopoly – Tying & Exclusive Dealing (access required)

Antitrust – Insulation Market – Sherman Act – Restraint of Trade & Monopoly – Tying & Exclusive Dealing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 31, 2017

K-Flex, Inc. v. Armacell, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-047-17, 9 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 5:17-cv-00279; E.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiff, which manufactures elastomeric foam, alleges that defendant, a competitor which has 70 percent of the market for elastomeric foam and 90 percent of the market for polyethylene (PE) foam, coerced plaintiff’s distributor to sever its business relationship with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo