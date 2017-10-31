Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 31, 2017

Sydell v. LifeMed USA, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-021-17, 8 pp.) (L. Patrick Auld, USMJ) 1:16-cv-01143; M.D.N.C. Holding: Where defense counsel has been discharged, the court balances the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct, federal law, and this court’s local rules and permits withdrawal with the caveat that counsel continue to accept service of papers until ...

