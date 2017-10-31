Quantcast
Contract – Insurance Franchises – Commissions – Tort/Negligence – Fraud

Contract – Insurance Franchises – Commissions – Tort/Negligence – Fraud

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 31, 2017

Haigh v. Superior Insurance Management Group, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-102-17, 25 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 98 Holding: A defendant’s mere citation to two provisions of the parties’ insurance franchise agreement is insufficient to support its contention that it is entitled to negotiate and receive its own direct commissions from insurance carriers. The court grants ...

