Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Child Pornography Possession – Downward Departure – Autism Diagnosis (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Child Pornography Possession – Downward Departure – Autism Diagnosis (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 31, 2017

United States v. Zuk (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-191-17, 26 pp.) (Paul Niemeyer, J.) 16-4727; Oct. 24, 2017; USDC at Statesville, N.C. (Richard Voorhees, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The trial judge abused his discretion when, based almost entirely on consideration of defendant’s recent autism diagnosis, he dramatically departed from the USSG recommendation of 240 months and sentenced ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo