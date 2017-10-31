Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / U.S. law beats E.U. law in computer software case (access required)

U.S. law beats E.U. law in computer software case (access required)

Infringement, fraud verdict of $79M holds up

By: Phillip Bantz October 31, 2017

In a fraud and copyright infringement case involving competing computer software companies, a Carolina-based judge’s ruling trumps a decision made across the pond, according to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The SAS Institute Inc., which is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, accused World Programming Limited in the United Kingdom of violating a click-through license ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo