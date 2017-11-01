Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 1, 2017

Painter v. Adams (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-026-17, 15 pp.) (Max Cogburn Jr., J.) 3:15-cv-00369; W.D.N.C. Holding: Even though the Eleventh Amendment bars any damages claims plaintiff may have against the defendant-public university arising out the university’s student disciplinary proceedings in which plaintiff was found responsible for sexual assault, plaintiff’s claim for expungement relates to an ongoing ...

