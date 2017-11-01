Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort-Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Malicious Prosecution – Shoe Shiner – ‘Peddler’ – Immunity (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Malicious Prosecution – Shoe Shiner – ‘Peddler’ – Immunity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 1, 2017

Crump v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-025-17, 11 pp.) (Graham Mullen, J.) 3:16-cv-00613; W.D.N.C. Holding: Since a “peddler” is someone who travels from place to place offering an actual inventory for sale, there was no probable cause to arrest plaintiff – who shines shoes at a barber shop – for peddling without a license ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo