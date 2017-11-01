Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 1, 2017

God’s Little Gift, Inc. v. Airgas, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-022-17, 10 pp.) (Frank Whitney, C.J.) 3:17-cv-00004; W.D.N.C. Holding: Based on the plaintiff-balloon company’s allegations that the defendant-helium company used (1) purported acquisition negotiations to acquire plaintiffs’ trade secrets and (2) a fabricated helium shortage in an attempt to put plaintiffs out of business, plaintiffs have ...

