Cary attorney reinstated (access required)

Cary attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan November 2, 2017

Attorney: Jonathan A. McCollum Location: Cary Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Conditionally reinstated to the practice of law on Oct. 15 Background: McCollum was disbarred in October 2010. He voluntarily surrendered his license in response to an investigation by the State Bar into various matters including allegations that he forged two documents purporting to be judicial orders, ...

