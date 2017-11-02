Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher November 2, 2017

On Oct. 27, a Mocksville man already serving a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend was slapped with a $100 million judgment for wrongful death, according to attorneys who represented the woman’s estate. In June 2014, 56-year-old Anthony Campbell killed Joyce Eaton, 45, and left her body in a ditch. According to authorities, Campbell shot Eaton, ...

