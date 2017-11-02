Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / InfiLow (access required)

InfiLow (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 2, 2017

Things just ain’t looking good for the folks at InfiLaw, the consortium of for-profit law schools you may have read about or seen in the news. First, the Charlotte School of Law was shut down in August, the bases for its demise multifarious. There was no compliance with ABA standards, no federal money for student loans, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo