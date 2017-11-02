Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Judge makes the call on withdrawal of attorney, firm (access required)

Judge makes the call on withdrawal of attorney, firm (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 2, 2017

A North Carolina federal court allowed a discharged attorney to withdraw from representing the client that fired him. But the corporate entity at issue has not retained other counsel and cannot appear pro se, so the attorney is not completely free of obligation, the court ruled. . Kevin Cartledge of Spilman Thomas & Battle in Winston-Salem ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo