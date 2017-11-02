Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury: Trucker and employer not liable for crash, woman’s death (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 2, 2017

A Mecklenburg County jury has declined to hold a truck driver and his employer liable for a crash that led to the death of a 68-year-old woman. David Estrada was driving a box truck for Standout Enterprises Inc. on Interstate 85 in Charlotte at about 9 p.m. in November 2014, when he encountered a vehicle stopped ...

