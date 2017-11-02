Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 2, 2017

Location: Point Harbor Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on Oct. 23 Background: On Aug. 28, Hayes pleaded guilty in Currituck County Superior Court to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. The State Bar intends to file a formal complaint against Hayes alleging violations of the ...

