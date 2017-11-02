Quantcast
This ain’t no Hands Across America (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 2, 2017

Think the helium balloon business is all cutesy and fun? Think again. The balloon game is not for the meek or naive, as evidenced by an eye-opening lawsuit involving God’s Little Gift Inc., which does business as Helium and Balloons Across America. Charlotte-based HABAA, which sells balloons to grocery stores and other retailers, “grew from humble ...

