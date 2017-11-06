Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Attorney-Client Relationship – Indemnity Agreement – Privilege – Civil Practice – Discovery – Findings of Fact & Conclusions of Law (access required)

Attorneys – Attorney-Client Relationship – Indemnity Agreement – Privilege – Civil Practice – Discovery – Findings of Fact & Conclusions of Law (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

Friday Investments, LLC v. Bally Total Fitness of the Mid-Atlantic, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-072-17, 11 pp.) (Paul Newby, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Jesse Caldwell III, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Even though an indemnity agreement created a tripartite attorney-client relationship among a lessee, its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo