Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Indictment – Appeals (access required)

Criminal Practice – Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Indictment – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

State v. Carter (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-070-17, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: For the reasons set out in State v. Brice (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-076-17, 19 pp.), the Supreme Court reverses the Court of Appeals’ decision ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo