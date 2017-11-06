Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Prolonged Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Prolonged Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

State v. Bullock (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-071-17, 16 pp.) (Mark Martin, C.J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Orlando Hudson Jr., J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where (1) an experienced drug interdiction officer stopped a rental car for speeding and other traffic infractions on a major drug-trafficking thoroughfare; (2) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo