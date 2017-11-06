Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

In re A.E.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-069-17, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Cumberland County District Court (Edward Pone, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: The Supreme Court improvidently allowed certiorari after the Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a district court order.

