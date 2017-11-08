Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Appeals – Guilty Plea – Motion to Dismiss Denial (access required)

Criminal Practice – Appeals – Guilty Plea – Motion to Dismiss Denial (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

State v. Rogers (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-341-17, 17 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Jay Hockenbury, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Despite the fact that defendant pled guilty after the trial court denied his motion to dismiss – leaving him with no right to appeal the denial – the court invokes N.C. ...

