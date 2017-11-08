Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Due Process – Suggestive ID Procedure – Murder & Assault (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

State v. Malone (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-337-17, 36 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) (Chris Dillon, J., dissenting) Appealed from Alamance County Superior Court (James Roberson, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Immediately after the victim’s shooting, eyewitnesses Lopez and Alvarez were unable to give detailed descriptions of defendant or positively identify him in photo line-ups. It was impermissibly ...

