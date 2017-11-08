Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Expert Testimony – Fingerprint Comparison – Harmless Error – Assault Charges – Search Warrant (access required)

Criminal Practice – Expert Testimony – Fingerprint Comparison – Harmless Error – Assault Charges – Search Warrant (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

State v. McPhaul (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-339-17, 25 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Hoke County Superior Court (James Webb, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although the state’s fingerprint expert explained her usual procedure for comparing fingerprints, she provided no detail in testifying about how she arrived at her conclusions in this case. She thus failed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo