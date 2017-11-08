Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Expunction – State’s Appeal – No Statutory Right (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

County of Onslow v. J.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-325-17, 5 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Mary Ann Tally, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Since expunction is part of a criminal proceeding, G.S. § 15A-1445 determines whether the state has the right to appellate review. Section 15A-1445 does not refer to a right ...

