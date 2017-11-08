Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Multiple Conspiracies – Armed Robbery Spree (access required)

Criminal Practice – Multiple Conspiracies – Armed Robbery Spree (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

State v. Stimpson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-345-17, 34 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) (Rick Elmore, J., dissenting) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although defendant and his companions were all wearing dark clothing, and although police found head and face coverings, gloves and weapons inside their Jeep, it was up to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo