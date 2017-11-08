Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Motion to Suppress – Insufficient Conclusions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Motion to Suppress – Insufficient Conclusions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

State v. Faulk (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-335-17, 18 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Columbus County Superior Court (Douglas Sasser, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court’s written order denying defendant’s motion to suppress does not provide the trial court’s rationale regarding why defendant’s warrantless arrest while in a private home – an act that was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo