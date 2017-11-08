Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 8, 2017

Schneider v. Schneider (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-332-17, 9 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Christy Mann, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In ruling on the plaintiff-father’s motion for attorney’s fees, the trial court said that “the law doesn’t . . . provide for me to consider how much money” the defendant-mother makes; accordingly, ...

