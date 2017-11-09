Quantcast
A common interest: Indemnity agreement creates attorney-client relationship

By: David Donovan November 9, 2017

A contractual agreement under which the purchaser of a fitness club agreed to defend and indemnify the seller from any losses was sufficient to create a tripartite attorney-client relationship, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The court’s unanimous Nov. 3 ruling reached a contrary conclusion to the one handed down by the Court of Appeals ...

