Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Company fails to plead its capacity to sue (access required)

Company fails to plead its capacity to sue (access required)

By: David Donovan November 9, 2017

A dissolved out-of-state corporation whose North Carolina certificate of authority had been suspended failed to establish its standing to bring a lawsuit because it failed to plead its legal existence and capacity to sue, a divided panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The corporation, Atlantic Coast Properties, had filed a petition seeking ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo