Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Extended Detention – Deescalated Conflict – Drug Search

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 9, 2017

State v. Parker (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-340-17, 14 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the police were watching defendant’s house because of a neighbor’s complaints about drug activity, the police only approached defendant in order to deescalate an argument between him and the complaining ...

