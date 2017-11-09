Quantcast
Frisk, dog sniff didn't improperly prolong stop

By: Heath Hamacher November 9, 2017

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Nov. 3 overturned last year’s Court of Appeals ruling in State v. Bullock, finding that a veteran Durham police officer did not improperly prolong a traffic stop when he frisked the driver, sat him in a patrol car, and questioned him while searching law enforcement databases. In May 2016, the ...

