Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Corpus Delicti – Driving Offenses – Extrajudicial Confession & Witnesses’ Testimony – Constructive Possession (access required)

Criminal Practice – Corpus Delicti – Driving Offenses – Extrajudicial Confession & Witnesses’ Testimony – Constructive Possession (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 10, 2017

State v. Sawyers (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-342-17, 13 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Stokes County Superior Court (Eric Morgan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The corpus delicti rule did not require dismissal of driving offenses. In addition to defendant’s extrajudicial confession that he was the driver, the state presented the testimony of witnesses who saw ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo