By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 10, 2017

State v. Mayo (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-338-17, 8 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Johnston County Superior Court (Tanya Wallace, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Two of defendant’s three prior driving while impaired convictions took place on the same day, though the offenses themselves occurred on different dates. G.S. § 20-138.5 of the Habitual Impaired Driving Act ...

