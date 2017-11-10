Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Murder – Probable Cause – Lesser Crime

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 10, 2017

State v. Wilkes (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-346-17, 8 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Robert Sumner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though, when officers arrested defendant, they still lacked probable cause to believe that defendant had committed murder, since they had probable cause to believe defendant had committed breaking and entering, they ...

