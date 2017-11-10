Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz November 10, 2017

A select group of law firms has been billing the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for their involvement in the Map Act litigation. And one of the firms that recently got in on the action is The Banks Law Firm, where the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s new general counsel worked ...

