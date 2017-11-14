Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Default – Motion to Set Aside – Short Delay – Motion to Dismiss (access required)

Civil Practice – Default – Motion to Set Aside – Short Delay – Motion to Dismiss (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Pitts v. Tart (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-175-17, 8 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Wilson County Superior Court (J. Carlton Cole, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Before filing an answer, defendants filed a partially successful motion to dismiss. After ruling on the motion, the trial court set a new deadline for filing an answer, which defendants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo