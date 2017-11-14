Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Alimony – Dependent Spouse – Income Possibilities – Expenses – Child Support (access required)

Domestic Relations – Alimony – Dependent Spouse – Income Possibilities – Expenses – Child Support (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Alday v. Alday (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-168-17, 12 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Jan Samet, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Although the trial court found that the plaintiff-wife’s reasonable expenses exceeded her income, the trial court never found that plaintiff had no other means with which to meet those expenses. Evidence ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo