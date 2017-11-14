Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – DVPO Renewal – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Inconvenient Forum – Appeals (access required)

Domestic Relations – DVPO Renewal – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Inconvenient Forum – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Comstock v. Comstock (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-172-17, 11 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Matt Osman, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: In this domestic violence case in which both parties have now moved to Texas, the pro se defendant failed to specifically assert that lack of personal jurisdiction was the ground for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo