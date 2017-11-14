Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Bridgers v. Woodruff (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-169-17, 10 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Mark Powell, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Plaintiff’s right to inherit her father’s personal property only arises upon his death; therefore, she has no standing to attack a conveyance made by her father as being in deprivation of ...

