Arbitration – Post-Award Discovery – Arbitrators – Undisclosed Relationship – First Impression

Arbitration – Post-Award Discovery – Arbitrators – Undisclosed Relationship – First Impression

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 15, 2017

In re Arbitration between Shepherd v. LPL Financial LLC (In re Subpoenas to Albert) (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-048-17, 11 pp.) (Robert Jones Jr., USMJ) 5:17-cv-00150; E.D.N.C. Holding: The court follows the Ninth Circuit’s lead and says post-award discovery into arbitrator bias is only allowed when the movant presents clear evidence of impropriety. Plaintiffs’ evidence – that ...

