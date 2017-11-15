Quantcast
Contract – Termination – ‘No Reason or Any Reason’ – Retaliation – Corporate (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 15, 2017

Serenity Counseling & Resource Center, Inc. v. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Solutions (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-176-17, 10 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Anderson Cromer, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even if defendant terminated the parties’ contract because plaintiff’s president testified against defendant in unrelated litigation, since the parties’ contract gave defendant the ...

