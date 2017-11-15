Quantcast
GRE predictive value works for Wake (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 15, 2017

The study is over and the news is official: The Wake Forest University School of Law will begin accepting the Graduate Record Exam as an alternative to the Law School Admissions Test effective immediately. The move makes Wake just the ninth law school in the country — and the first in North Carolina — to accept ...

