Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort-Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Fraud & Unfair Trade Practices Claims – Contract – Subcontractor’s Surety (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Fraud & Unfair Trade Practices Claims – Contract – Subcontractor’s Surety (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 15, 2017

Beam Construction Co. v. Allied World Specialty Insurance, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-028-17, 11 pp.) (Frank Whitney, C.J.) 3:17-cv-00420; W.D.N.C. Holding: A subcontractor failed to perform its contractual obligations. When the defendant-surety, which provided a performance bond for the defaulting subcontractor, told the plaintiff-general contractor that plaintiff “should complete the work left undone” by the subcontractor, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo