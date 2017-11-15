Quantcast
Home / Courts / U.S. D.C. Eastern / Workers’ Compensation – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Labor & Employment – BRB Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 15, 2017

Warner v. Contract Claims Services, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-049-17, 8 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 7:17-cv-00017; E.D.N.C. Holding: In this case arising from plaintiff’s on-the-job injury, there are multiple appeals pending before the Department of Labor Benefits Review Board regarding several of the administrative law judge’s orders. Under the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, this ...

